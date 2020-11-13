Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in News by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $62,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.