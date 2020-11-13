Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 534,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 259,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.