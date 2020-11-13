Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDN opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.