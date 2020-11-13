Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 280.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,519 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in News were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 668,333 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in News by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after acquiring an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of News by 57.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 441,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 445.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 306,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. News’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

