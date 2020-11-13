Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 217,026 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,026 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 12,919 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,420 shares of company stock worth $854,603. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

