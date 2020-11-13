Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,943.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

