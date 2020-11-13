Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $29.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,943.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

