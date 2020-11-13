Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $737,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,943.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $29.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $29.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S
Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 325 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 325 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Charter Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Charter Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report