Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $737,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,191.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,943.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

