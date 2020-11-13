Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 325 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $39,773,082. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,943.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

