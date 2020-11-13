Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,943.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $964,628.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.