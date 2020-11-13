Charter Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN stock opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,943.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

