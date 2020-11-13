Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,263 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in BOX by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

