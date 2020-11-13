Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,773,082 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,943.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.