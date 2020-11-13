Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 323,047 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

