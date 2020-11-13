Jabodon PT Co. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,110.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,191.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,943.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,744 shares of company stock worth $39,773,082 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

