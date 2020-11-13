Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

