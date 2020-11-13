Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 86.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,458 shares of company stock worth $18,366,792. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

