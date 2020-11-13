Private Advisor Group LLC Has $505,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after buying an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 73.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2,606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 117,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.