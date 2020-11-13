Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 315.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $126.96.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $112,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,147. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

