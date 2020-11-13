ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ONEOK by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

