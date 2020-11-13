$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.55 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.64.
In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
