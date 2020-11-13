$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.55 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.64.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

