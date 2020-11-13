Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of BFAM opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a P/E/G ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

