Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $82.33 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

