Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

