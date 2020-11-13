Private Advisor Group LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

