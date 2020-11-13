Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 305.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Latest News

Private Advisor Group LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,769 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Arista Networks, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
