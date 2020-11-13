Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Private Advisor Group LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC
Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,769 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Arista Networks, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
