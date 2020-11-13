BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,769 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,193 shares of company stock worth $2,981,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE WTS opened at $115.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

