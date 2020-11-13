BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,977,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 94.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 66,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

