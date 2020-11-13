Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $267.09 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $270.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock worth $25,261,684 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.