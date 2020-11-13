Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE HASI opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

