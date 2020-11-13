Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 208.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.