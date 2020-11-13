Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 205,340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,637 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,159,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 228,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $268.29 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.46.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

