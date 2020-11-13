Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

