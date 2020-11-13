Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of South State worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

SSB stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

