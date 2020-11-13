The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,669 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,018,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

