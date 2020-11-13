Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,044.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBGS stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

