Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $41,218,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

