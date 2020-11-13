Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $41,218,000.
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
