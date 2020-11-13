M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after buying an additional 193,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $71,922,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,287,000 after buying an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,323,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

