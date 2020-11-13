HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of HMS worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HMS by 18,445.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 778,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at about $19,724,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 400.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 578,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at about $10,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSY. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of HMSY opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. HMS Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.