Comerica Bank Acquires 212 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.38. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

