Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.60.

Paycom Software stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $419.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.