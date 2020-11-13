Comerica Bank Acquires 3,793 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $79,916,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 271.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 237,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 265,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.