Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock worth $99,761,977. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,628.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.