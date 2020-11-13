Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,268 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.47.

CGC stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

