REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,628.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

