WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294,992 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $26.21 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.