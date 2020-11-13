Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $559,265,000 after buying an additional 1,631,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 453,427 shares of company stock worth $99,761,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,628.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

