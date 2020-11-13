55I LLC Acquires 15,445 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

55I LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 147.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average of $202.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,628.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,427 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,977. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.