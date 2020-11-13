DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $145,000 Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.4% during the second quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 131,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $61,394. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.